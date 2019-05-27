More 'Death Stranding' details are coming on May 29th

There's a lot of hype behind the game, at least. Death Stranding will have a star-studded cast that includes Kojima pal Norman Reedus as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Tommie Earl Jenkins and veteran game actor Troy Baker. Director Guillermo del Toro is also involved. The question is whether or not the gameplay can live up to those lofty credits -- Kojima is certainly an experienced game designer, but this is still his first project since his exit from Konami and isn't guaranteed to repeat the success he enjoyed with Metal Gear.

The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started... May 29th.

Create the rope. pic.twitter.com/26ynWg2m3s — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 27, 2019