More 'Death Stranding' details are coming on May 29th

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding has so far existed as little more than a collection of strange cutscenes and brief gameplay snippets, but it's about to make considerably more sense... hopefully. Kojima Productions has teased a countdown to a news announcement on May 29th (May 30th in Japan). Just what you'll see is in the air, but the mention urges people to "create the rope" -- hopefully that line makes more sense after the unveiling.
Sponsored Links
There's a lot of hype behind the game, at least. Death Stranding will have a star-studded cast that includes Kojima pal Norman Reedus as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Tommie Earl Jenkins and veteran game actor Troy Baker. Director Guillermo del Toro is also involved. The question is whether or not the gameplay can live up to those lofty credits -- Kojima is certainly an experienced game designer, but this is still his first project since his exit from Konami and isn't guaranteed to repeat the success he enjoyed with Metal Gear.
#deathstranding pic.twitter.com/5b470xUPnR— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 26, 2019
The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started... May 29th.— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 27, 2019
Create the rope. pic.twitter.com/26ynWg2m3s