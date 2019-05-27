Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer
save
Save
share

Razer updates the Blade with NVIDIA’s new Quadro RTX 5000

The Razer Blade Studio Edition laptops come with NVIDIA's blessing and support.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Razer

Sponsored Links

Hot on the heels of NVIDIA announcing the arrival of its Quadro RTX 5000 for laptops, comes the parade of companies who have signed up to offer the new silicon. First off, is Razer, which is upgrading its line of Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17 professional laptops to support the new gear. Both machines will pack the RTX 5000, pack 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe storage and come in an eye-catching Mercury White finish.

A 4K OLED touchscreen will ship on the 15-inch model, which will carry a (ninth-generation) Intel Core i7-9750H CPU inside. The larger of the pair gets a 120Hz 4K panel and Intel's (ninth-generation) Core i9-9880H CPU, up from the Core i7 currently available. If users are still hungry for power, then both models can connect to the Razer Core X, hooking up an external GPU for extra grunt.

Right now, the company has been tight-lipped on when these machines will arrive, and how much they're likely to cost. Razer tells us those important points, and more information, will come "at a later date," although we would assume pricing to be in the same ballpark as the existing Blade 15 and Pro 17 series.

Catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2019 here!

Source: Razer
In this article: Blade15, BladePro17, Computex2019, gaming, gear, nvidia, personal computing, personalcomputing, Razer, Razer Blade Studio Edition, RazerBlade
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr