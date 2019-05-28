Apple finally updates the iPod touch with an A10 chip

Those of you who were hoping for a redesign, however, will be disappointed. The new iPod (that's still very strange to write) is identical on the outside -- same shape, same four-inch screen, same cameras. You even have the old-school home button instead of Touch ID. That's not a huge knock for a device that's meant for kids, the car or the gym, but it's a reminder that the iPod isn't exactly a high priority in an era of iPhones and Apple Watches.

It's relatively inexpensive, at least. The refreshed iPod touch is available now for $199 with a 32GB capacity, $299 for 128GB and $399 for the range-topping 256GB model. That could be considered a lot when not much has changed, but look at it this way: it's still the most affordable way into the iOS ecosystem, and it makes more sense with the kid-friendly Apple Arcade service on the horizon.