Dell’s new Inspiron laptops focus on better thermal performance

It wouldn't be a trade show unless Dell opened a small shipping container's worth of new PCs and dumped them across all of our tables. Computex 2019 has seen the company offering up a number of updates to its machines, including its mid-range of Inspiron laptops and all-in-one PCs. In the former category, the company wants to talk about the elegant new additions to its 13-inch 5000 and 15-inch 7000-series models.
A big focus for both models is "Adaptive Thermals," a series of algorithms, which we first saw on the Inspiron 7000 back at CES, that use the machine's sensors to determine where it is in the world. Dell says that the laptops will be able to tell the difference between being on a table or on your lap, and adjust its cooling to suit. So, when you're working on the couch, the machine will lower its power and up the cooling. On a desk, the machine will trust that there's enough airflow to keep things cool, and take its hand off the throttle.
The 13-incher also gets a new drop hinge, much like ASUS' ultraportable ZenBook S range, which pushes the laptop base away from the table. And, when you open the lid, the machine will automatically turn itself on, reducing the wait time if you need to work in a hurry. In terms of build-to-order options, you can pick from an 8th-generation Core i3 or i5, 4GB or 8GB RAM and the option to add in NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics.
The 15-incher shares a couple of those goodies, including the lid-open sensor, but also a number of exclusive features. Including becoming the first Inspiron laptop to get its own Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C port, and a redesigned keyboard with the option of a built-in fingerprint sensor and a full-sized numpad. Dell is also making a big deal of a redesigned thermal system that will hopefully let the machine run a lot cooler when under stress. And build-to-order options include 9th-generation Intel Core CPUs, and the option of upgrading to NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.
Dell's Inspiron line of all-in-one machines were perfectly reasonable, but hardly looked elegant or stylish enough to be the focus of a room. That's going to change with the company's latest pair of AIOs, the 24-inch 5000 and 27-inch 7000, which now look much more like fancy HDTVs. The displays both ship with a triangular stand that wouldn't look out of place on one of Sony's smaller Bravia sets.
Harnessing Dell's InfinityEdge skinny bezel display technology, there's hardly any frame around the sides or top of the FHD screen. And the company has tweaked the sound and vision to make sure that both models offer good looking, good sounding, lag-free streaming video. In order to not break these clean lines, Dell opted not to include a webcam in the bezel, which instead pops up from inside the frame when required.
Naturally, both can be heavily customized, depending on your need, with your pick of Core i3 - i7 CPUs, RAM and HDD choices. Don't expect to run anything too graphically-demanding on these units, however, as the most powerful graphics card you can include is NVIDIA's MX 110 with 2GB RAM. And, of the usual port selection, you'll find a HDMI-in and HDMI-out, making this an ideal option for your dorm room.
The Inspiron 13 and 15 are available now, with prices for the smaller of the two starting at $580, or from $730 with built-in LTE. The 15-incher will cost a minimum of $1,000, and the 24-inch AIO will set you back $700, or $850 if you want the larger, 24-inch model, both of which launch on July 26th.