Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is its most stylish laptop yet 

The XPS 13 2-in-1's taller 13.4-inch display should make it more useful as a tablet, and it's nice to see Dell exploring other screen aspect ratios beyond 16:9. While it's not as square as the 3:2 screens we're seeing on Microsoft's Surface devices, it'll still be more usable than traditional widescreen displays. The 1080p+ (1920 by 1200 pixels) LCD screen will offer Dolby Vision and 500 nits of brightness, and there's also an optional 4K+ (3,840 by 2100 pixels) panel as well. The latter will only have HDR 400 compatibility, though, and not Dolby Vision.

While I only spent a few minutes with the XPS 13 2-in-1, it was easy to see how much it improved on the already fantastic clamshell model. The only problem now? It'll be tougher to decide between the two. Dell says it'll be available soon, starting at $1,000.

Dell is also unveiling a new XPS 15 today, but it's not nearly as big an upgrade as the 2-in-1. Its case hasn't changed at all since the last model, but now it'll support Intel's 9th generation CPUs (up to the 8-core i9-9980HK), and as much as 64GB of RAM. It's also getting a new webcam above the screen, thankfully, as well as NVIDIA's GTX 1650 graphics. Its 15.6-inch screen will come in 1080p with Dolby Vision, or you can bump up to a 4K OLED or LCD. Unfortunately, you won't get any HDR on those higher resolution displays.

You'll be able to snag the XPS 15 starting at $1,000 on May 28th -- but if you're looking for OLED, be prepared to shell out a much steeper $1,900.