ESPN+ is the English-language home for Copa America in the US

The tourney runs between June 14th and July 7th, and will also be available to watch in Portugese, the main language of host country Brazil.

Like the exclusive FA Cup deal, there's a simple strategy at work. ESPN+ is aiming to be a go-to hub for soccer and other sports that might have a sizeable audience in the US, but don't always fare well competing for airtime on conventional TV. Not that you'll necessarily mind. This is a rare chance to follow your favorite South American team throughout the competition, whether you're in your living room or stuck on the bus.