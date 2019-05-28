Honda's compact EV swaps mirrors for side cameras

Drivers will be able to choose between "normal view" and "wide view," both of which will extend the field of vision further than conventional side mirrors -- reducing blind spots by 10 percent and 50 percent, respectively. In reverse, an enhanced camera angle will expand visibility even further. Brightness levels on the interior screens will automatically adjust to light conditions, and Honda says it conducted extensive testing under poor weather, low-light and night-time conditions.

The cameras won't extend beyond the wheel arches, making them more aerodynamic than their traditional counterparts. According to Honda, they'll reduce aerodynamic drag by around 90 percent compared to conventional door mirrors. That could result in a 3.8 percent improvement for the entire vehicle. They'll also cut down on wind noise at higher speeds.