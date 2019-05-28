Intel's 10th-gen Core CPUs will let you game on ultraportables

The heart of the 10th-gen CPUs is Intel's Sunny Cove architecture, which features a quad-core, eight-thread design and speeds up to 4.1GHz. In comparison, the 8th-gen i7-8565U scaled up to 4.6GHz, while the previous i5 and i3 CPUs topped out at 3.9 GHz. We don't have the full breakdown of specs for the new chips yet, but they definitely don't seem like a downgrade. Intel claims Sunnycove can handle 18 percent more instructions per clock (IPC) than before, which means they'll do a lot more at equivalent clock speeds. The company is also touting other architecture upgrades that should improve performance. That includes a much larger L1 and L2 cache; more execution ports (for handling more work at once); and better branch prediction (for anticipating tasks).

These improvements are a bit tougher to grasp than just boosting clock speeds, but the end result should be faster perceived performance for users. And, of course, there are some more direct speed improvements with the new 11th generation graphics, which features over a teraflop worth of performance with 64 execution units and a clock speed up to 1.1GHz. In comparison, Intel's previous UHD 620 graphics only had 24 execution units.

As we previously saw, Iris Plus can achieve over 70 FPS in CS:Go while playing in 1080p, compared to around 45FPS from before. According to Intel's stats, it'll get close to 60FPS in Rocket League at the same resolution, and over 30FPS for Fortnite. With the previous graphics, Fortnite was barely playable in 1080p.