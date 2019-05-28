iOS 13's Dark Mode is on display in new screenshots

Dark Mode is one of the more anticipated features to arrive in the latest version of iOS. Rumors of a system-wide Dark Mode surfaced last month, and the screenshots appear to show it in action. The Apple Music app, which is typically a blinding white, can be seen with a black background that should be much easier on the eyes in low light situations. Dark Mode can be enabled from the Settings app or with a toggle found in the Control Center, per 9to5Mac.

In addition to the new mode, Apple is also giving a refresh to a couple of its apps. The biggest overhaul in the preview of changes appears to be to the Reminders app. It is getting a sidebar, visible on the iPad version of the app, that shows separate boxes for different types of tasks. A search bar at the top gives users the ability to quickly find a reminder. Apple also has mashed together with the Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps into a single service in iOS 13. The unified app is called Find My, and a new radar-style icon will accompany it.