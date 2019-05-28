Someone already bought Motorola's unannounced Z4

The real, live phone (and the now-pulled Amazon listing) matches up with previous leaks. The Z4 has a 6.4" Full HD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 and an in-display fingerprint reader. It includes a single-lens, 48 MP rear camera that taps into Motorola's Quad Pixel system to offer high-quality 12 MP images, while the front camera boasts a 25 MP lens in a teardrop notch with a group selfie mode. There's also a microSD slot, USB Type-C port and an all-too-rare headphone jack.

On the inside, the Z4 has a Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, Adreno 608 GPU, 3600mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 128 GB of storage. A 360-degree camera Moto Mod was included in the package -- as with the Z3, it's a safe bet that you'll be able to attach the 5G Moto Mod. If you order from Amazon when the device actually goes on sale, it seems the Z4 will have an option for hands-free Alexa support. All this, according to the listing, will cost you $500.

It's not the first time phones have emerged earlier than their makers might have planned. Motorola's entire 2017 lineup leaked in advance from a presentation, while Engadget got its hands on the Pixel 3 XL early when a store had it on display three days before Google's launch event last year.