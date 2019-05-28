Show More Results

Image credit: Pokémon
Pokémon Home cloud service connects games across platforms

It will give you a way to bring monsters over from one platform to another.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Pokémon

In recent years, Pokémon games have made their way to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. While that's great in terms of accessibility, The Pokémon Company had to conjure up a new way to make trading and moving monsters between platforms a possibility. Enter Pokémon Home, a cloud-based service the company has introduced during a press conference in Tokyo. It's not tied to a single system and will work with Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Lets Go games and even the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield. You'll even be able to connect it with Pokémon Bank, if you have an account for the monsters you've collected in the 3DS games.

While details are scant, the company has confirmed that Home features a trading function and says it will allow "you to bring over the Pokémon that you've shared adventures with." That might be a hint that the service will give you a way to port monsters from old games to new ones. We'll know for sure when more details come out before Home goes live in early 2020.

In this article: cloud service, gaming, home, mobile, Pokémon
