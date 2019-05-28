Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

'Pokémon Sleep' will do for naps what 'Pokémon Go' did for walking

A Pokémon Go Plus + tracker works for both games and monitors your rest.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

So how will the Pokémon Company and Niantic follow up Pokémon Go? At a press conference today they revealed Pokémon Sleep, a new mobile game that tracks your time sleeping to unlock new characters. It's being made by Pokémon Magikarp developer Select Button. There's also some new hardware with a Pokémon Go Plus + that works as a sleep tracker, and has the function of the Pokémon Go Plus accessory for use with that game.

Pokémon Sleep won't arrive until next year, but starting today, a special sleeping Snorlax is available in Pokémon Go to tease the new game.

Pokemon

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr