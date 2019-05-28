'Pokémon Sleep' will do for naps what 'Pokémon Go' did for walking

So how will the Pokémon Company and Niantic follow up Pokémon Go? At a press conference today they revealed Pokémon Sleep, a new mobile game that tracks your time sleeping to unlock new characters. It's being made by Pokémon Magikarp developer Select Button. There's also some new hardware with a Pokémon Go Plus + that works as a sleep tracker, and has the function of the Pokémon Go Plus accessory for use with that game.