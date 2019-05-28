EA's long-awaited 'Sea of Solitude' arrives July 5th

"Sea of Solitude centers on the essence of loneliness and tugs on the heartstrings of its players by mirroring their own reality. It's by far the most artistic and personal project I've ever created, written during a very emotional time in my life," Cornelia Geppert, CEO of Jo-­Mei Games, said in a statement. "Designing characters based on emotions was a deeply personal achievement for our team and we're so excited for players to soon experience Kay's powerful story of self­-discovery and healing."

Delve into Sea of Solitude and face your monsters! Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on July 5! Pre-order here: https://t.co/qOhDacb76z #SeaofSolitude pic.twitter.com/vd8PUNUhAX — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 28, 2019

Sea of Solitude first emerged in 2015, and EA picked it up in 2016 to add to its EA Originals lineup. Sea of Solitude will cost $20 on PS4, Xbox One and the Origin store on PC.