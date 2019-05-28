The Switch was made for 'Super Mario Maker 2'

Super Mario Maker 2, thankfully, has far less console drama to deal with. The Switch is wildly successful, and it's obvious Nintendo learned a lot from the failure of the Wii U. Now, it has a system that's almost as portable as the 3DS, but still viable as a living room console. After playing Super Mario Maker 2 for an hour, it's clear that the series finally has the console home it deserves.

In handheld mode, editing Mario Maker 2 levels feels completely natural. You won't have to worry about using a stylus like on the Wii U -- the Switch's more modern, capacitive touchscreen lets you drag and drop items, characters and level components easily with your fingers. The top navigation bar now dynamically sorts the objects you use the most, but you can also pin your favorites there. Holding down on objects also brings up a context menu with additional options. Overall, it seems like Nintendo is focused on making the level editor a lot more intuitive than before.

I scraped together a simple Super Mario World stage with several tall mushroom platforms, an assortment of Koopa Troopas, a floating feather power-up and a long runway to fly towards the goal in just a few minutes. It wasn't anything masterful, but I enjoyed the process of placing my platforms just so, and aligning the Koopas so they'd be an effective challenge for potential players. I eventually threw in an Angry Sun for good measure -- a new option this time around, and one sure to unearth childhood Mario 3 nightmares. I also had the option of adding level clearing requirements, like forcing players not to touch the floor after jumping, or making them collect every coin.