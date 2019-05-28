The Morning After: 10nm Intel CPUs and a useful dual-screen laptop

Now the XPS 15 has a top-mounted webcam, 9th-gen CPUs and OLED.Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is its most stylish laptop yet

Devindra Hardawar called Dell's last XPS 13 revision a "perfect ultraportable," but now there might be something better. It just unveiled an updated 2-in-1 version that has a taller 16:10 aspect ratio screen, more metal than previous XPS cases and a keyboard that feels more responsive than Apple's butterfly keys. Oh, and of course Intel's latest 10th-generation Core CPUs will be inside.

Meet the new generation.Intel finally unveils its long-awaited 10nm Ice Lake CPUs

The heart of the 10th-gen CPUs is Intel's Sunny Cove architecture, which features a quad-core, eight-thread design and speeds up to 4.1GHz. In comparison, the eighth-gen i7-8565U scaled up to 4.6GHz, while the previous i5 and i3 CPUs topped out at 3.9 GHz. With larger cache, 18 percent more instructions per clock (IPC) and massively improved Iris Plus integrated graphics, the new chips will do more even at equivalent clock speeds.



As for other upgrades, the 10th-gen chips will include WiFi 6/802.11ax and Thunderbolt 3 support. While ultraportable laptop designs are the first ones to see these upgrades, the focus on efficient design will be felt elsewhere soon.

Splitting the difference between Touch Bar and a full dual-screen laptop.ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo hands-on

Imagine a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar that expanded down towards the trackpad, pushing the keyboard below it. That's pretty much what the ZenBook Pro Duo's bottom deck looks like: A physical keyboard takes up the bottom half, with a 14-inch wide display sitting above it.



This beast of a machine comes equipped with appropriately powerful guts, like an Intel Core i9 HK chip that's unlocked for overclocking, as well as an NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card that supports ray tracing for advanced lighting effects. According to Cherlynn Low, the primary 4K OLED screen was vivid, and its keyboard is still comfortable to use -- even if we don't know how much one of these will cost or when they'll actually be available.

The work of art is meant to give physical form to abstract digital threats.Auction for a laptop full of malware closes at $1.3 million

Bidding on a laptop packed with some of the world's most dangerous malware has closed at $1.345 million. Dubbed "The Persistence of Chaos," the Samsung NC10 contains six viruses that have caused an estimated $95 billion in damages.

Plug in your PC, Switch or even smartphone.ASUS made the world's first 240Hz portable monitor for gamers

The ROG Strix XG17 features a 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD, and it's a high-end affair that offers an adaptive refresh rate up to 240Hz, along with a 3ms response time. It can even run on battery for three hours at 240Hz.

We'll finally know something about Hideo Kojima's first post-Konami game.More 'Death Stranding' details are coming Wednesday night

Kojima Productions has teased a countdown to a Death Stranding announcement on May 29th (May 30th in Japan). Its teaser told fans to "create the rope" -- whatever that means.

