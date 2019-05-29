'Death Stranding' special edition comes with life-sized baby in a pod

Thankfully, the other additions are somewhat more socially acceptable. There's a Bridges cargo case, a Ludens keychain and plenty of digital extras, including the soundtrack, in-game gear (such as exoskeletons and armor) and PSN avatars.

As you might imagine, this is epensive. The Collector's Edition will sell for $200, or enough to give pause to anyone but the most fervent devotee of Hideo Kojima's work. Thankfully, there are in-between options. If you don't care for the traumatizing goodies of the Collector's Edition, the $70 Special Edition and $80 Digital Deluxe Edition offer the virtual content for considerably less.