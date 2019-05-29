NBC launches its free news streaming service

True to its word, NBC has launched its free news streaming service. NBC News Now will air live programming between 3PM and 11PM Eastern through both the web as well as the NBC News apps on mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. It'll offer an ad-supported mix of live programming (both on-the-hour segments and breaking news) as well as pre-recorded features and interviews.
Although the hours are currently limited, NBC has previously talked about expanding the service to offer non-stop content.
The service is a not-so-subtle counter to similarly free offerings from the likes of ABC and CBS, with a similar goal: to catch cord cutters who might not watch conventional TV but still want a steady dose of news programming. Whatever TV subscribers NBC loses might be regained if the Now service becomes a major destination for online viewers.