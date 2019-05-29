Uber could give you the option to ‘favorite’ drivers

Uber is testing (?) an option to add drivers as your favorite so you can ride with them in the future pic.twitter.com/2BYm9RChCU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 29, 2019

This would be a big change for the app -- and indeed Uber overall. On one hand, this kind of feature could pose a privacy risk for drivers, but if well implemented, could help bolster a sense of confidence and security among riders. Almost everyone who uses the service has a tale to tell about a past Uber driver, so if there's no way of straight-up avoiding particular individuals, this function will at least make sure you get a driver you're comfortable with.