Uber could give you the option to ‘favorite’ drivers

Uber might be developing a feature that lets riders add drivers as a "favorite" so they can ride with them again in the future. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong revealed the potential app addition on Monday, noting that Uber was apparently testing the feature -- no other details have been given so far.
Uber is testing (?) an option to add drivers as your favorite so you can ride with them in the future pic.twitter.com/2BYm9RChCU— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 29, 2019
This would be a big change for the app -- and indeed Uber overall. On one hand, this kind of feature could pose a privacy risk for drivers, but if well implemented, could help bolster a sense of confidence and security among riders. Almost everyone who uses the service has a tale to tell about a past Uber driver, so if there's no way of straight-up avoiding particular individuals, this function will at least make sure you get a driver you're comfortable with.