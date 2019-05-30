'Apex Legends' will keep players busy with daily and weekly challenges

Respawn has a straightforward way to keep its hordes of Apex Legends players coming back: it's borrowing a page from other battle royale shooters. The studio has teased Season 2 Battle Pass plans that will include daily and weekly challenges to speed up your progression. While there aren't specifics of what they'll entail, Respawn is trying to avoid "wacky" challenges that force you to play in odd ways. And don't panic if you have to skip Apex while on vacation -- you can finish earlier weekly challenges when you get back.
The second season should also "significantly" reduce the overall grind to get to Battle Pass level 100. You'll find more Legendary items throughout the reward path, enough crafting metal to make a Legendary item and new categories to replace badge and stat tracker rewards. There will be more carrots to keep you playing, in essence.
You'll hear more about the new season at EA's Play event on June 8th. In the meantime, there's a two-week Legendary Hunt event starting June 4th that will include an Elite queue for top five players, unique rewards, bonus experience points and skins available both in the store and through the Battle Pass. Respawn is going into the next phase of Apex having learned a lot from the first season, it seems -- it knows that many players want a steady string of perks.