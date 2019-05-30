Show More Results

'Game of Thrones' VR experience lets you join the Night's Watch

You can tackle an undead army when 'Beyond The Wall' arrives May 31st.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago in AV
If you haven't quite come to terms with Game of Thrones ending, you might be pleased to learn there's a VR title based on the series arriving this week called Beyond The Wall. You'll join the Night's Watch and defend The Wall against an army of the dead in the game, which will be exclusive to HTC's Viveport Infinity subscription service.

In the game, which Framestore developed in partnership with HBO, you'll tackle wights and an undead polar bear(!) with a flaming sword(!!). It'll be available in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina May 31st.

You can play it on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift via Viveport Infinity, which is also coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next week. Infinity costs $13/month or $99/year, though HTC offers a two-week free trial.

