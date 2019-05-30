Giphy adds animated emoji and text to its apps

To start, the libraries for the new features will be rather limited. Giphy Emoji will have a total of 80 "high quality, fully animated" emoji that can be summoned from within Giphy's apps. It will include animated versions of popular default emoji as well as "unofficial" ones like chef's kiss and dumpster fire. As for Giphy Text, it will likewise offer a limited collection of animated words that can be shared in sticker form. Giphy didn't say exactly how many text stickers will be available at launch.

This isn't the first time Giphy has extended its reach beyond the standard GIF format. Last year, the company launched a short-form video platform -- complete with an accompanying film festival -- that allows users to upload clips of up to 30 seconds that include audio.