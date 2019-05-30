Google Maps AI helps you discover a restaurant's popular dishes

Google is trying to take some of the guesswork out of trying a new restaurant. The company is trotting out an update to Google Maps that uses machine learning to highlight the popular dishes at an eatery. Tap on a place and it'll show the most popular meals in the overview section, with the menu tab showing the most discussed options. If you're curious to know more (and prevent any rude surprises at the table), selecting a dish will show reviews and photos.