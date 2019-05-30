Show More Results

Google Maps AI helps you discover a restaurant's popular dishes

Try new restaurants without fear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago in Mobile
Google is trying to take some of the guesswork out of trying a new restaurant. The company is trotting out an update to Google Maps that uses machine learning to highlight the popular dishes at an eatery. Tap on a place and it'll show the most popular meals in the overview section, with the menu tab showing the most discussed options. If you're curious to know more (and prevent any rude surprises at the table), selecting a dish will show reviews and photos.

The feature is available now for Maps users on Android. The iOS crowd will have to be patient -- it's deploying to Apple devices in the "coming months." Whenever it does hit your device, it might offer the confidence boost you need to check out an unfamiliar restaurant.

