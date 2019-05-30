Microsoft's first UK store opens in London on July 11th

Situated in the former United Colours of Benetton building -- and just down the road from the Apple store -- Microsoft's new space features interactive zones, gaming areas and mixed-reality demos among its flash new features. You'll be able to get tech support, repairs and advice from the Answer Desk, which will help you out regardless of your tech's brand or operating system, and the site, which joins other flagship locations such as New York and Sydney, will also feature a Community Theatre. This space for tech, coding and STEM learning will run free workshops and programs throughout the year.