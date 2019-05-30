Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is coming to PC

The new Game Pass sounds, in short, just like the console equivalent that launched in June 2017. It's not clear, though, how much the PC service will cost and if you'll need separate subscriptions for both platforms. Microsoft says it will be "sharing more at E3," including "when and how you'll experience the new Xbox Game Pass service for PC gamers," so stay tuned.

Today, Microsoft also announced its intention to release, at launch, first-party games through multiple storefronts on PC. That means the next Gears of War should, in theory, be available through Steam and possibly the Epic Games Store, not just the generally-disliked Microsoft Store. The company had already promised to release Halo: The Maser Chief Collection on Steam later this year. Today's announcement goes further, though, ensuring that all new games are available immediately in the stores that PC players typically prefer. Microsoft has also vowed to bring more than 20 older titles to Steam, including Gears 5 and all Age of Empires I, II and III: Definitive Editions.

Clearly, Microsoft is trying to position itself as a neutral, player-first organisation on PC. It's also an obvious shot at Epic Games, which has riled some PC players with its exclusive and timed-exclusive deals on the Epic Games Store. "We believe you should have choice in where you buy your PC games," Spencer said.

Last, but certainly not least: the Microsoft Store will soon support native Win32 apps. That means developers can build and serve the same file to Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store -- they won't have to bother with the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) API, if that's their preference. The move should make it easier, and more attractive, for companies to distribute their games through the Microsoft Store. That could expand its catalog and, possibly, make it a more useful and relevant storefront for PC gamers.

"It's critical that we make decisions that reinforce the open nature of the PC, focusing on how best to unite players on all devices around the games they love," Spencer said. "That philosophy will guide us as we introduce new ways to discover and play games on Windows." For Microsoft, the strategy is simple: offer Xbox-branded games and services to as many people as possible. We already know that Xbox Live -- including your achievements, clubs and friends list -- will soon be available in Android, iOS and Switch games. Throw in Project xCloud, a still-in-development streaming service, and you can imagine a future where the Xbox brand is literally anywhere and everywhere.