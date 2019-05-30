Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' trailer brings Thra back to life

Netflix has finally offered Dark Crystal fans a deeper look at its prequel series beyond some still images. The gorgeous first trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrived Thursday, and the show seems to faithfully recreate Thra while building on upon the movie's depiction of the mysterious world.
Story details are fairly sparse in the two-minute clip, though Netflix has revealed the ten-episode fantasy series is about a trio of Gelflings who "inspire a rebellion against the cruel Emperor when they discover a horrifying secret." The Gelflings undertake a journey to save their dying planet, with the villainous Skeksis controlling the Crystal of Truth and spreading sickness everywhere.
We see one of those Gelflings, Deet, with a voice warning her that "all Thra is at risk. The darkening corrupts everything it touches." You also get a glimpse of Aughra, a wise astronomer from the movie, along with a return to her observatory. "I see many endings laying before us," she says. "Some good, most bad."
The big-name cast includes Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as the three Gelflings, along with the likes of Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will hit Netflix on August 30th.