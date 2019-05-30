Netflix plans to raise prices in the UK by up to 20 percent

Netflix's new prices will go into effect immediately for new customers, so anyone just signing up for the service will pay the inflated prices from the get-go. The more than 10 million existing subscribers in the UK will see the price of the subscription plan change over the coming weeks, meaning it will likely be applied to their next billing cycle.

Price hikes have just become part of the Netflix experience at this point as the company looks to continue generating money to produce more originals and compete with upcoming competitors like Disney+. Subscribers in the United States were subjected to a similar increase earlier this year that brought the HD plan to $9 per month and UHD streams to $16 per month.