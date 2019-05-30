Looks like 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is getting a VR mode

A Twitter bot for SSBU patch notes (which has a track record of revealing them around 12 hours before Nintendo does) suggests the 3.1.0 update set to drop today will include the mode, but it's not quite clear yet exactly what VR options you'll have.

It follows updates that brought VR features to Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild last month. After the SSBU patch arrives, it seems you'll also be able to send your Amiibo Figure Player fighters off on training journeys and into Battle Arenas.