Looks like 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is getting a VR mode

It looks like you'll soon be able to beat up your friends in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from an entirely different perspective. It seems the hit Switch fighting game is getting a virtual reality mode via the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Goggles.
A Twitter bot for SSBU patch notes (which has a track record of revealing them around 12 hours before Nintendo does) suggests the 3.1.0 update set to drop today will include the mode, but it's not quite clear yet exactly what VR options you'll have.
It follows updates that brought VR features to Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild last month. After the SSBU patch arrives, it seems you'll also be able to send your Amiibo Figure Player fighters off on training journeys and into Battle Arenas.
Now you can send your amiibo off on journeys to train via the Games & More > amiibo menu!
Send your battle-hardened FPs out into the wide world to spar with other FPs!