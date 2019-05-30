Wirecutter's best deals: Apple's Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro drops to $80

Street price: $20; deal price: $12

If you need a compact USB-C wall charger to charge your phone, this is a nice opportunity to save on this recommended option. The Aukey 18W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger PA-Y18 is down to $12 in white and black. Although it lacks a second port, it charges as fast as other options out there in a smaller package with fold-up prongs. We've seen previous deals for $11 but this is still a significant discount as this charger sits around $20 when not on sale.

The Aukey 18W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger PA-Y18 is the smaller pick for just your phone in our guide to the best wired fast chargers. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy and Associate Staff Writer Sarah Witman wrote, "Aukey's 18 W Power Delivery Wall Charger PA-Y18 is the model to choose if you're only interested in charging a single device at top speeds and want the smallest device with which to do so. It charges as fast as any other USB-C charger, but the big difference is that it's small enough to fit in the smallest pockets on a laptop bag or purse."

Street price: $10; deal price: $8 with code ANKERL1W

If you're seeking a shorter cable for your desk or a compact option for travel, the Anker Powerline (1-ft) is down to $8 from $10 when you apply promo code ANKERL1W in cart. This is a nice deal on a cable that performs with the exact same speed and quality as the longer version. This deal only applies to the space gray color.

The Anker PowerLine 1-foot Lightning Cable is a shorter variant of the top pick in our guide to the best lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Shorter cables, though generally less versatile, can certainly come in handy. They're better at a desk when you don't want a mess of extra cable length, or for travel, when space and weight are important considerations. The PowerLine comes in a 1-foot version that fits these situations well. It actually measures about 11.5 inches from tip to tip, but is otherwise identical to the 3-foot version in design and performance."

Street price: $215; deal price: $174

Available in the leather seat with mesh back configuration for just under $175, this is a great price for this finish of this office chair, typically around $215. The Exposure was the only (relatively) cheap option that our testers found to be comfortable for long-term sitting. The fabric seat finish is often a little more affordable than this one, but this discount puts the leather seat on par with some of the best pricing we've seen for any finish of the Exposure.

The HON Exposure is the budget pick in our guide to the best office chair. Wirecutter Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "Not everyone has $1,000 to spend on a chair, or even $500. You lose a lot of features with a budget chair, but the HON Exposure makes the fewest sacrifices of any inexpensive office chair we tested. It has the standard adjustments we like to see in a chair, including depth adjustment, tilt tension, tilt lock, seat height, and height-adjustable arms, and it's the only budget model our testing panel found comfortable for sitting longer than three to four hours. It's not as durable as our other picks—we don't see it lasting nearly as long—but for around $200, you get a solid chair that will at least be comfortable for the time it does last."

Street price: $143; deal price: $80

This is a great chance to save on the Apple Smart Keyboard, a pick that fits not just one but a few iPad models. While this keyboard was initially introduced for the 10.5" iPad Pro and was originally exclusive to Pro models, our guide writers have now selected it as the best option for the 2019 iPad Air too. The Apple Smart Keyboard offers essentially the same writing experience as our other top keyboard picks, and since it pairs via Smart Connector, it requires neither bluetooth nor batteries to operate. However, this model doesn't protect the back of your iPad. Also available at Target, where REDcard holders can save an additional 5%.

The Apple Smart Keyboard is the best for the 2019 iPad Air pick in our guide to the best iPad keyboard cases. Dan Frakes and Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Apple's Smart Keyboard, which was originally introduced alongside the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and initially reserved for Pro models, is the best option for the 2019 iPad Air. The case was the predecessor to the Smart Keyboard Folio, with the same typing surface and basic concept. The only real differences are that the Smart Keyboard has a single typing angle, propped up by an origami-like folding cover, and that it magnetically attaches to the side instead of the back. The biggest downside to the Smart Keyboard is that it doesn't protect the back of the iPad Air, and Apple no longer sells versions of its Silicone Case (back cover), so you won't get all-over protection."

