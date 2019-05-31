BlackBerry Messenger shuts down for good today

Three years ago, the company set out to reinvigorate BBM consumer service, but those efforts fell flat. "We poured our hearts into making this a reality, and we are proud of what we have built to date," BlackBerry wrote on its blog. "The technology industry however, is very fluid, and in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on."

The company faced plenty of competition, and at various points it sued Twitter, Facebook and Snap over patent infringement. In 2017, the company surprised many by adding Uber to the BBM app. Despite those efforts, the platform's popularity continued to dwindle. Time will tell if BlackBerry can convert BBM users into BBMe fans.