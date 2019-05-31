Show More Results

Image credit: SAM YEH via Getty Images
The biggest news at Computex 2019

Catch up on all of this week's announcements from the PC show.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago in Personal Computing
Our week in Taiwan is coming to a close, and as Team Engadget bids goodbye to the dumplings and beef noodles, it's time to look back on all the news we saw this week. As always, ASUS was the star of the show in its home turf, and this year was especially significant as the company celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. It unveiled attractive new special editions of the ZenBook and ZenFone, as well as a dual-screen laptop.

This Computex, chip makers ruled the show with their powerful new products. Intel even wowed us by showing off intriguing concept devices with dual and integrated companion screens, as well as the first slate of laptops from its Project Athena program. Qualcomm and Lenovo were also here to announce their "Project Limitless" collaboration with the first 5G laptop. And then there's the usual onslaught of new gaming PCs, laptops, keyboards and accessories. It's been a particularly interesting show with exciting news for the PC industry, and we can't wait to come back next year for more.

Catch up on all the latest news from Computex 2019 here!

