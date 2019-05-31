‘GLOW’ season 3 (elbow) drops on Netflix August 9th

Netflix's terrific '80s wrestling saga GLOW is crashing back onto to our screens August 9th. The ten-episode third season of the comedy-drama promises even more neon than ever, as the grapplers turn Sin City into Suplex City.
The stars of GLOW are headliners at a Las Vegas casino this time around. You can probably expect their personal and professional lives to clash yet again as they try to wow audiences with powerbombs and sunset flips on the Strip. There's no trailer as yet, but Netflix has released a few images to whet your appetite.
#GLOW Vegas Style! Season 3 premieres August 9 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/6lq6eNS5B3— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2019