Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Spotify might let users build and listen to playlists together

'Social Listening' could summon the spirit of Turntable.fm
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Spotify appears to be working on a "Social Listening" feature that will let multiple users control a playlist from separate devices. They'll also be able to listen to the same songs in real-time. The company hasn't announced the added capability yet, but research Jane Manchun Wong spotted a prototype and shared images on Twitter -- where she's previously leaked other updates. The group DJ feature could work like Dubtrack.fm and the former Turntable.fm. It will likely allow users to listen to the same songs while they're apart or collaborate on a playlist when they're together.

This isn't the first time the company has let friends listen together. Last year, it partnered with gaming chat app Discord so that entire channels could listen to the same music as they played. We don't know when Spotify might share this group DJ feature with users. A company spokesperson told Engadget, "We're always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time." But it could arrive just in time for summer parties and beach trips.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr