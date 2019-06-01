Google puts augmented reality animals in its Search app

What's black and white and AR all over?



A giant panda in Search. pic.twitter.com/P4M2ki7uMe— Google (@Google) May 31, 2019

The card also has a "View in your space" button that places an animated version of that animal in the environment you're in. You can move them around and resize them -- they even come with appropriate visual and sound effects. The tiger roars, the dog barks and scratches its ears, the panda chews on a piece of bamboo and the cat licks its paws and cleans itself.

You'll have to give the feature access to your camera and your storage to be able to see the AR animals the first time you view one. After that, you can play with it anytime you want. This is just one of the augmented reality features for Search Google revealed at its I/O developer conference in early May. 9to5Google says the tech giant also teamed up with NASA, Samsung, Volvo and other companies to create more AR objects for Search in the future.