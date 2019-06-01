Major science publisher bars Huawei from reviewing papers

While this isn't as dire for Huawei as moves by Google, Intel and others to honor US rules and cut off support, there are potentially significant ramifications. This makes it harder for scientists to advance discoveries in areas where Huawei is a specialist, such as AI. It could also deter Huawei from submitting papers if the company sees the IEEE as hostile to its work.

As it stands, this is only likely to put Huawei further on edge. The company has been increasingly confrontational over the US ban, to the point where it accused FedEx of diverting packages -- it's going to be irked at losing some of its scientific clout. There's not much it can do to return to the IEEE's good graces unless the US changes its mind, though, so it may have to live with the consequences unless the US changes its mind.