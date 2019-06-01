Lyft offers free EV charging to Portland drivers

Lyft might have a way to recruit more EV drivers: top up their cars for free. The ridesharing service has teamed up with Portland General Electric to offer free EV charging in the Oregon city's metro area to eligible drivers from July 1st onward. There will only be a "number of locations" that support it (including Hillsboro station). Still, it could be easier for drivers to work for Lyft knowing they won't have to wait for recharges and spend some of their hard-earned pay.