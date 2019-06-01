The new 'Twilight Zone' is available to stream in black and white

The option has arrived right as CBS has finished releasing the first season. There's not much riding on the black and white version when the service has already renewed the show for a second run, but it illustrates the freedom streaming providers have versus their conventional counterparts. They can produce alternate takes on a series without worrying about the hassles of redistributing it -- you just have to watch whichever edition tickles your fancy.

