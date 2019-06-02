'Cuphead' will be available to play in Tesla cars

The project is possible in part thanks to Tesla's work on porting the Unity game engine to its infotainment system. The automaker had a specific interest in making Cuphead available, too, with Maja Moldenhauer revealing that Tesla had "reached out" for cooperation.

You probably aren't going to see a wide range of games available on Teslas any time soon, even if the hardware gets an upgrade. It's not meant as a gaming platform, and the company's software focus is primarily on functionality like Autopilot rather than building an arcade. This is something Tesla can boast about, though, and it could be appealing if you're a gamer -- at least, up until EVs charge quickly enough that there's no point to pulling out a gamepad.