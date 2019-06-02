Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google cloud outage knocks out Gmail, Discord and Snapchat

Network congestion is part of the problem.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Adam Berry/Getty Images

No, it's not just you -- many of the internet services you use went down this weekend. Google has reported an outage with its Cloud Platform that made several sites and apps inoperable in some regions on June 2nd (they're still affected as we write this). Most of them are in-house services like Gmail, G Suite and YouTube, but this also affected Discord, Snapchat and other apps that depend on Google's infrastructure. The issues were mostly noticeable in the US and Europe.

Details are still forthcoming as of this writing, although Google said this was "related to a larger network issue" in its status update. A Google spokesperson told Engadget that the problem involved "high levels of network congestion" in the eastern US, and that the company believed it had nailed down the "root cause" of the issue with service resuming soon.

While outages like this rarely last long, they've happened more than once for Google in recent months. YouTube faced downtime in October, for example, while Google's overall services went offline in November due to a routing issue. Nest also suffered a string of outages in late 2018 and early 2019. Reliability is clearly posing something of a challenge for the company, even though there's no one common cause.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr