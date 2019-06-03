Apple Watch can help save your hearing and track your menstrual cycle

Apple is also adding hearing features to Health. Specifically, you'll be able to use your Apple Watch to gauge the noise level around you. For example, when you pass a construction site or while you're at a sporting event, the wearable can be used to monitor the ambient volume. The Noise app can notify you if you're encountering potentially dangerous decibel levels to help you avoid hearing damage. Apple promises the app does not record or save any audio, so you don't have to worry about the company having access to moments you don't want it to.

Of course, there are updates to activity tracking on Apple Watch as well. Activity Trends compare progress over the last 90 days with the last year of exercise across nine different metrics -- things like exercise, standing, walking pace and more. On iOS, Highlights is a similar tool to the Activity Trends, and it shows automatically generated data and comparisons. There's also a redesigned summary view inside the iOS Health app, and Apple says you're in control of what data, if any, is shared with the software.