Apple's HomeKit adds security to routers and streaming cameras

HomeKit for Secure Video will work with upcoming cameras from Logitech and Arlo to analyze images before they are uploading to the internet and will encrypt that feed and store it on iCloud. According to the company, even it won't even be able to see what's been uploaded to their servers. The service will include 10 days of recordings and won't count against someone's storage space.

The service will be included in the price of an iCloud subscription. That's bad news for companies like Nest that charge a subscription premium to give its customers access to video saved in the cloud.

HomeKit for Routers will create a virtual firewall between your full network and devices on that network. Routers from Linksys and Eero will support the service.