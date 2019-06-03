iOS 13 makes it easier to browse, view and edit photos and videos

On the video front, Apple revealed a new set of editing tools, which will let you tweak your videos without having to use a third-party application. That includes giving you the ability to rotate videos, which has been long overdue, plus letting you apply filters and effects -- just as you would any photo. Speaking of which, iOS 13 will come with a fresh user interface for editing pictures, which will allow you to tap and drag to adjust brilliance, highlights, white balance, vignette and more on the fly.

And, for those of you who often use Portrait mode on the iPhone, you'll see a new lighting feature that's designed to mimic a professional studio. Among other things, it can simulate moving lights further away or closer to subjects, which can give your shots a different look depending on the style of photography you're looking to achieve.