Apple built a 32-inch 6K Retina display for the Mac Pro

The design isn't just for looks. Apple finally has a stand that supports rotation into portrait mode, and the cheese grater-style vents on the back help it stay cool and quiet. There's logically Thunderbolt 3 on the back, and you can daisy chain up to six of the panels on the new Mac Pro. That's about 120 million pixels, if you're counting.

Be ready to raid your bank account when the Pro Display XDR arrives in the fall, though. It'll start at $4,999, and a model with the nano-texture glass will cost you $5,999. Apple is pitching this as a lower-cost alternative to reference grade monitors that normally cost tens of thousands of dollars, rather than something you'd buy for everyday use. It's a bargain in that regard, but Apple is clearly leaving the more affordable options to third parties.