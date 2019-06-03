The new Apple TV app debuts on macOS Catalina

The Apple TV app for Mac features a navigation bar with different tabs for watching options. The "Watch Now" tab is front and center and will be populated with a user's favorite shows, those in progress and recommendations based on viewing history. The app will also have a standalone tab for a user's library of content that they have already purchased. Apple TV will support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos on recent Macs.

Apple TV is just the latest iOS app to get ported over to macOS. Last year, Apple adapted its News, Stocks and Voice Memos apps for macOS Mojave. This year, it gave its Music and Podcasts app a similar treatment alongside Apple TV -- all of which are effectively replacing a part of the new dead iTunes app. The move comes as Apple continues to promote tools to help port iOS apps to macOS.