All the important stuff from Apple’s WWDC keynote

If there's any running theme in this year's WWDC, it seemed to be better integration across all of Apple's platforms. Changes seemed aimed at making all Apple devices -- from the iPhone to the iPad to the Mac to the Watch -- work better independently, as well as better with each other.

Here's a rundown of all the major announcements from this year's WWDC:

Apple watchOS 6

The Apple Watch will get its own app store. The latest update to watchOS will allow it to run more independently from iPhone. Users can download apps right on their wrist.

A new wave of first-party apps for Apple Watch include Audiobooks, Voice Memos, and a calculator.

A new streaming audio API lets users broadcast audio from third-party apps through their Watch.

You can pick from a wide array of new faces for your Apple Watch.

More advanced health and fitness tracking features are coming to Apple Watch, including an improved menstrual cycle tracking feature for Health. A loudness monitor can gives users an assessment of the noise levels of their current environment.

A new taptic feedback and chime can alert users every hour on the hour.

tvOS