Apple TV will support PlayStation and Xbox controllers

In addition to the Apple TV being compatible with PlayStation and Xbox controllers, tvOS will offer multi-user support, making it easy for everyone in your household to get personalized recommendations and have their own watchlists. And with Apple Music, you'll be able to display on-screen lyrics to match whatever you're listening to on the streaming service, right on your TV. The Apple TV home screen, meanwhile, has been redesigned to show full-screen previews of TV shows and newly released movies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't say when exactly the new tvOS 13 will be out -- all we know is that it'll be sometime this fall.