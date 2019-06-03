HomePod will support multiple users and music handoffs

There's more. You can now hand off audio to or from a HomePod just by bringing your iOS device nearby, letting you finish a podcast during your commute or take a phone call on your speaker. And you're no longer confined to using Beats 1 or AirPlay if you want to listen to live tunes. HomePod will support live streaming radio from over 100,000 stations, including major broadcasters like KROQ, WNYC and CBC.

The HomePod update is expected to arrive sometime in the fall, most likely in September.