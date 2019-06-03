Watch Apple's WWDC keynote at 1PM ET

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is about to get underway, and there should be plenty of news in store at the opening keynote. We expect to learn details about iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS and more. We might even get a peek at new hardware.
Apple doesn't officially stream its events on YouTube or other third-party platforms (though you might find unofficial rebroadcasts elsewhere). For the official streams, you'll need to boot up the Apple TV app or go to Apple's website. The keynote will start at 1PM Eastern. If you're unable to watch, we'll have full coverage of everything you need to know, including on our liveblog.