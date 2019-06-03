Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

Our first look at the new Mac Pro and Pro XDR 6K display

You can look, but you can't touch.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
28m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Apple just wrapped its two-hour-plus WWDC keynote, and though it was mostly focused on the company's software, it was two pieces of hardware news that ultimately stole the show. The company finally debuted its long-awaited new Mac Pro and with it, a $5,000, 32-inch 6K Retina display, the Pro XDR. (That's short for Extreme Dynamic Range, har har.) Neither device will be available until the fall, but we did find both of them set up inside a demo area today at the conference.

Before you get too excited, these were hands-off demos; Apple doesn't want a bunch of know-nothings like us trying their hands at pro-grade apps they've never used, only to write about how the new machine looks like a cheese grater. (It totally looks like a cheese grater.) So for now, what we have here is a hands-off, eyes-only look, in the form of photos.

Gallery: First Look: the 2019 Apple Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display | 21 Photos

21

Interestingly, though, Apple also had iPads set up wherein you could explore the Mac Pro in AR. One of the machine's biggest selling points -- aside from its sheer graphical and compute performance, of course -- is how relatively accessible the internal components will be. (Fun fact: Lifting the handle automatically shuts down the machine so that you don't electrocute yourself or anything.) Unfortunately, there wasn't a real-life demo where you could see someone grip the handle on top and lift the lid to expose the internals, but this was the next best thing: an AR simulation where you slide your finger up on the enclosure to remove it.

From there, you can tap on the components to learn a little more. As you walk around the table where the AR Mac Pro is set up, you'll see additional components that were possibly hidden from view from where you first started. An Apple spokesperson staffing the demo area confirmed that an AR-compatible file will also be available on the Mac Pro's product page for anyone to download.

As for the display, five minutes in a crowded pit is not long enough to judge on the quality of the display. That said, it's certainly striking. 6K is all well and good, but it's HDR where Apple's efforts push new ground. The company says its panel can hold 1000 nits of brightness across the panel indefinitely -- VESA only requires a 1,000-nit "full-screen flash" to put a panel its highest DisplayHDR 1000 tier.

Chris Velazco contributed to this report.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2019 here!

In this article: apple, gear, hands-on, mac pro, macpro2019, personal computing, personalcomputing, wwdc2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Dana Wollman @danawollman

Dana is the Editor-in-Chief of Engadget, where she runs a growing team of reporters and reviewers. She got her start in tech journalism a decade ago as a writer for Laptop Mag and the AP before arriving at Engadget in 2011. She appears regularly on ABC Radio and has also been a guest on Bloomberg TV, CNN, CNBC, Marketplace, NPR and Fox Business, among other outlets. Dana is a graduate of Wesleyan University and the Columbia Publishing Course. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr