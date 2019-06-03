Nestle claims its plant-based Awesome Burger is healthier than rivals

You should see the Awesome Burger reach cafeterias, grocery stores and restaurants later in 2019.

This could pose a serious competitive threat to incumbents. While Beyond, Impossible and others have head starts on widespread availability of plant-based burgers, Nestle is far larger. It can achieve a kind of ubiquity that would be difficult for virtually anyone else. Not that this would necessarily be a problem for customers. If all goes well, the Awesome Burger could both prompt more aggressive development of meat substitutes and make them far more accessible -- and that could help anyone who wants to transition away from a meat-based diet.